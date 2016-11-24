Ad
Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said ethical behaviour depended on more than tight rules.

Commission tightens rules after Barrosogate

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed to prolong the period during which top officials have to seek permission before moving on to a new job, in an effort to calm a public uproar over former president Jose Manuel Barroso's job at Goldman Sachs.

"In the light of recent experience made with members of the previous commission, our code of conduct should be tightened in order to set the highest ethical standards possible for cases of conflict of interest," commission president Jean-Claude Ju...

