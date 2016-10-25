EU commission sets out kitchen sink agenda

The European Commission will focus on implementing existing laws rather than new proposals next year, according to its 2017 work programme, out on Tuesday (25 October).
The 21 new initiatives outlined in the document are mainly about economic and social issues, the single market, migration, defence, and external policy.
The commission also pledged to continue reform of EU law-making.
The programme is down from 23 ...
