Ad
euobserver
Timmermans: The work programme is about "protecting, empowering and defending Europeans" (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission sets out kitchen sink agenda

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission will focus on implementing existing laws rather than new proposals next year, according to its 2017 work programme, out on Tuesday (25 October).

The 21 new initiatives outlined in the document are mainly about economic and social issues, the single market, migration, defence, and external policy.

The commission also pledged to continue reform of EU law-making.

The programme is down from 23 ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Commission tasks itself with 23 initiatives for 2016
Timmermans: The work programme is about "protecting, empowering and defending Europeans" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections