The little-known EU parliament secretary-general Klaus Welle (c) celebrates 10 years in the job on Friday (Photo: European Parliament)

The shadowy EU parliament boss who likes to say 'no'

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,
The most senior unelected official of the European Parliament has refused access to documents requests in 95 percent of cases when they concern papers he has written, a survey by EUobserver reveals.

Over the course of four months, EUobserver requested 22 papers written by parliament secretary-general Klaus Welle. He granted EUobserver access to only one paper written by him - and refused access to 21 such documents.

The decisions highlight the level of power Welle has within the ...

