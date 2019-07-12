EU court blow to 'Eastern Partnership' credibility

An EU court in Luxembourg has annulled sanctions on Ukraine's former regime in a symbolic blow to European foreign policy in the former Soviet region.
Asset freezes imposed on Ukraine's ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, his son Oleksandr, and five others in the ruling clan that was ousted from power in a revolution five years ago breached their "fundamental rights" on "effective judicial protection", the EU's General Court said on Thursday (11 July).
The EU sanctions were based on...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
