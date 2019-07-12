EU court blow to 'Eastern Partnership' credibility

An EU court in Luxembourg has annulled sanctions on Ukraine's former regime in a symbolic blow to European foreign policy in the former Soviet region.

Asset freezes imposed on Ukraine's ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, his son Oleksandr, and five others in the ruling clan that was ousted from power in a revolution five years ago breached their "fundamental rights" on "effective judicial protection", the EU's General Court said on Thursday (11 July).

The EU sanctions were based on...