Ad
euobserver
Ever since winning the presidential election in 1994, Aleksander Lukashenko has ruled the country with an iron fist, obsessed with staying in power (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Time to pay attention to Belarus

EU & the World
Opinion
by Vlad Kobets and David J. Kramer, Warsaw/Miami,

Belarusian president Aleksander Lukashenko last month opened the second European Games, four years after the inaugural session hosted by Azerbaijan.

Lukashenko likely thought hosting the games would be an opportunity to rally Belarusians around his leadership. Instead, his country is feeling increasingly anxious amid mounting tensions with Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin's attendance for the closing ceremony on June 30 didn't calm the situation.

Ever since winning...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Vlad Kobets is executive director of the International Strategic Action Network for Security(ISANS). David J. Kramer is senior fellow in the Vaclav Havel Center for Human Rights and Diplomacy and director of European and Eurasian Studies at Florida International University's Green School of International & Public Affairs, and a former assistant secretary of state for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor; he is author of Back to Containment: Dealing with Putin's Regime.

Related articles

EU invites 'last dictator' to Brussels summit
MEPs call for reset in relations with Belarus
Belarus nuclear plant: A disaster waiting to happen
Belarus: A nation with no politics
Ever since winning the presidential election in 1994, Aleksander Lukashenko has ruled the country with an iron fist, obsessed with staying in power (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Vlad Kobets is executive director of the International Strategic Action Network for Security(ISANS). David J. Kramer is senior fellow in the Vaclav Havel Center for Human Rights and Diplomacy and director of European and Eurasian Studies at Florida International University's Green School of International & Public Affairs, and a former assistant secretary of state for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor; he is author of Back to Containment: Dealing with Putin's Regime.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections