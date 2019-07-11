Why 60 Romanian hospitals are refusing abortions

Romanian medical student Bianca was finishing her Erasmus exchange programme in Germany, when she went on a short visit to South Korea, where she discovered she was seven weeks pregnant.

The news freaked her out. She was in her final year at a Romanian university, about to sit her exams, and knew that a baby would complicate her life.

So she considered her options. Back in March, when she learned of the pregnancy, abortion was still illegal in South Korea. In Germany, the procedu...