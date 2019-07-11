Why 60 Romanian hospitals are refusing abortions

Romanian medical student Bianca was finishing her Erasmus exchange programme in Germany, when she went on a short visit to South Korea, where she discovered she was seven weeks pregnant.
The news freaked her out. She was in her final year at a Romanian university, about to sit her exams, and knew that a baby would complicate her life.
So she considered her options. Back in March, when she learned of the pregnancy, abortion was still illegal in South Korea. In Germany, the procedu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lina Vdovii and Michael Bird write for The Black Sea newsite, where a longer version of this piece first appeared. This report was made possible with support from Journalism Fund.\nBird is a freelance journalist specialising in eastern Europe, who has carried out investigations for European Investigative Collaborations, The Independent on Sunday, Politico, Tagesspiegel, among others. \nVdovii is an award-winning long-form investigative journalist, who has written for EUobserver, The Guardian, RFE/RL, Christian Science Monitor, Balkan Insight and Al Jazeera. \nAdditional reporting by Liana Fermeseanu.
Lina Vdovii and Michael Bird write for The Black Sea newsite, where a longer version of this piece first appeared. This report was made possible with support from Journalism Fund.\nBird is a freelance journalist specialising in eastern Europe, who has carried out investigations for European Investigative Collaborations, The Independent on Sunday, Politico, Tagesspiegel, among others. \nVdovii is an award-winning long-form investigative journalist, who has written for EUobserver, The Guardian, RFE/RL, Christian Science Monitor, Balkan Insight and Al Jazeera. \nAdditional reporting by Liana Fermeseanu.