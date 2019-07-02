Ad
euobserver
German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen emerged as a possible compromise candidate in the third day of negotiations among EU leaders (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

German minister presidency plan upsets MEPs

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Lisbeth Kirk and Koert Debeuf, BRUSSELS, STRASBOURG,

Germany's defence minister Ursula von der Leyen emerged on Tuesday (2 July) as a possible compromise among EU leaders for the European Commission presidency - after three days of intensive negotiations in Brussels.

The 60-year old conservative politician was put forward by France, with Germany and the eastern European block of 'Visegrad Four' countries in support, and she also has the backing of Italy. If it happens, it would make her the first female president of the EU commission.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

'Osaka deal' on EU top jobs angers some leaders
EU leaders push on to break top jobs stalemate
The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
Key states push Timmermans for commission president
German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen emerged as a possible compromise candidate in the third day of negotiations among EU leaders (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections