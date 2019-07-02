German minister presidency plan upsets MEPs

Germany's defence minister Ursula von der Leyen emerged on Tuesday (2 July) as a possible compromise among EU leaders for the European Commission presidency - after three days of intensive negotiations in Brussels.

The 60-year old conservative politician was put forward by France, with Germany and the eastern European block of 'Visegrad Four' countries in support, and she also has the backing of Italy. If it happens, it would make her the first female president of the EU commission.