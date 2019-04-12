France blunts EU on escalating Libya threat

France has blunted an EU call for Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to halt his attack on Tripoli, despite Nato concern on Haftar's strategic threat.

EU states had aimed to call "on all parties to immediately cease all military operations" and for Haftar to "withdraw" his forces.

They had also aimed to say his offensive was "endangering civilians, including migrants and refugees ... with the risk of serious consequences for Libya and the wider region, including the terrorist threat"...