The Libya statement was downgraded to a declaration by Federica Mogherini alone (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

France blunts EU on escalating Libya threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has blunted an EU call for Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to halt his attack on Tripoli, despite Nato concern on Haftar's strategic threat.

EU states had aimed to call "on all parties to immediately cease all military operations" and for Haftar to "withdraw" his forces.

They had also aimed to say his offensive was "endangering civilians, including migrants and refugees ... with the risk of serious consequences for Libya and the wider region, including the terrorist threat"...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Libya statement was downgraded to a declaration by Federica Mogherini alone (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

