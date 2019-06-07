EU six hold informal dinner on top jobs

Six leaders representing the three most-successful political blocs in the EU elections last month are meeting in Brussels on Friday (7 June) to start talks on Europe's top jobs.
The centre-right, still the biggest group despite haemorrhaging votes, is sending Croatian and Latvian prime ministers Andrej Plenkovic and Krisjanis Karins.
The centre-left, the second largest, but also bruised by falling support, is to be represented by Portugal's Antonio Costa and Spain's Pedro Sanche...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
