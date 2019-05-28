Ad
euobserver
Manfred Weber - lead candidate from the EPP, but will he actually get the top job? (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Weber under fire as EU leaders hold jobs talks

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders flock to Brussels for a top jobs summit on Tuesday (28 May), with Germany's main candidate under fire by France and Spain.

EU Council president Donald Tusk will start a long day of EU-28 and bilateral meetings by talking to Estonia's prime minister at 12.30PM.

The main event will be a leaders' dinner in the evening, designed to lay the ground for decisions on EU appointments at a follow-up summit in late June.

But leaders will also

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Spitzenkandidaten debate in Maastricht minus Weber
Migration and climate are EU's top priorities, Macron says
Weber vows to block Nord Stream 2 amid 'sue' threat
Manfred Weber - lead candidate from the EPP, but will he actually get the top job? (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections