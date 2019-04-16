EU president Romania gets last warning on rule of law

Romania stands on the edge of an EU sanctions procedure, the European Commission has warned, amid concern that law and order is being dismantled in the interest of its ruling elite.

"Concrete actions from the Romanian side will be needed sooner rather than later," EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova told MEPs in Strasbourg on Monday (15 April).

"If our concerns are not met, the [European] Commission will have to act and use all the instruments at its disposal," she added, refer...