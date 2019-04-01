Ambassador: Ukraine wronged by EUobserver op-ed

EUobserver has the reputation of an unbiased independent media with its articles being trusted and respected for the high standards of accuracy and impartiality.
However, I am afraid that the op-ed by Mr Sukhov does not meet this criteria.
Mr Sukhov has a right to express his own opinion on the electoral process in Ukraine but he should not obviously mislead the readers of EUobserver regarding the outcome of this process.
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Mykola Tochytskyi is Ukraine's ambassador to the EU.
Mykola Tochytskyi is Ukraine's ambassador to the EU.