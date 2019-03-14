Ad
euobserver
School children from the new climate action movement visited the European Parliament on Wednesday (Photo: European Parliament)

EPP dismiss higher climate target as 'propaganda'

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has slammed a call for a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target as "unrealistic" and part of a left-wing "propaganda" effort.

On Thursday (14 March), the European Parliament adopted a resolution on climate change, partly in response to the growing protests among young Europeans.

One amendment tabled in Strasbourg said that MEPs would support an update of the EU's contribu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Swedish activist urges EU to double climate goals
Schoolkid 'climate strikers' outnumber MEPs at debate
Germany slams Dutch call for more ambitious EU climate goal
Seven member states miss climate plan deadline
School children from the new climate action movement visited the European Parliament on Wednesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections