Brexit and MEPs expenses in the spotlight This WEEK

Brexit will still be on the mind of diplomats and officials next week in Brussels after the Salzburg summit caused a backlash in the UK, with British prime minister Theresa May toughening her position on the Irish border and a deal (or no deal) with the EU, as Brexit day looms next March.

Her Conservative party, deeply divided over Brexit, will convene next Sunday (30 September) for their annual conference, which could influence the UK's position in the Brexit talks - not least due to ...