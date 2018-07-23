Ad
Malta's PM has been cleared of any wrongdoing in Panama Paper case (Photo: PES Communications)

Malta's PM cleared of Panama Papers wrongdoing

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Malta's attorney general on Sunday (22 July) cleared prime minister Joseph Muscat of any wrongdoing over allegations he had benefitted from a secret offshore company.

The 15-month probe was launched following reports by journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, murdered last October, that Muscat's wife had owned a shell company known as Egrant set up by Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca.

Muscat on Sunday in a six-page statement said

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

