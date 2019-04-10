EU election now a 'proxy referendum' on Brexit

Molly Scott Cato, a Green MEP from the UK, is preparing to stay on as European parliament deputy for another five years.
"The European election campaign will become a proxy referendum, we will have vast enthusiasm for the EU," she told this website on Wednesday (10 April).
But big questions remain.
EU heads of state and government on Wednesday night will set a new deadline for UK's departure from the European Union.
The initial 29 March cut-off date, already replaced...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
