Ad
euobserver
The current discrepancy of different corporate tax rates per member state (ranging from 12.5 percent in Ireland to 34 percent in France) distorts the internal market competition and creates all forms of 'mini tax heavens' within the EU (Photo: ptmoney.com)

Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem

EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Yannis Karamitsios and Elina Morhunova, BRUSSELS/VILNIUS,

The last decades were characterised by significant changes in international financial relations.

Growing financial flows and increasingly sophisticated financial instruments bear witness to the phenomenon.

The mobility of capital on an international and unprecedented degree inspired the phrase 'financial globalisation'.

Financial globalisation is not only characterised by the use of sophisticated financial instruments worldwide, but also the gradual decoupling between fin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Yannis Karamitsios is co-founder of Alliance4Europe.eu, which is attempting to get three million previous non-voters to vote in the May 2019 European elections, and Elina Morhunova is a international business lawyer based in Vilnius.

Related articles

EU states loosen grip on tax havens
Are art 'freeports' tip of EU tax avoidance iceberg?
The EU's tax haven blacklist - impressive or impotent?
The current discrepancy of different corporate tax rates per member state (ranging from 12.5 percent in Ireland to 34 percent in France) distorts the internal market competition and creates all forms of 'mini tax heavens' within the EU (Photo: ptmoney.com)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Yannis Karamitsios is co-founder of Alliance4Europe.eu, which is attempting to get three million previous non-voters to vote in the May 2019 European elections, and Elina Morhunova is a international business lawyer based in Vilnius.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections