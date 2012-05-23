Merkel and Hollande to 'let off steam' at EU summit

EU leaders gathering in Brussels on Wednesday (23 May) evening for an informal summit on how to invigorate the economy are likely to see a sharp exchange of views between France's new President and the German Chancellor on the subject of eurobonds.

France's Francois Hollande in recent days has received broad international support for his ideas on economic stimulus - ranging from US President Barack Obama to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organisation for Economic Co-opera...