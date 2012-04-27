Anti-Tymoshenko party hires top PR firm in EU capital

Ukraine's ruling Party of Regions (PoR) has hired Burson-Marsteller - a top PR company in Brussels - amid a smear campaign against former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

Robert Mack, a senior manager at Burson-Marsteller, told EUobserver: "Our brief is to help the PoR communicate its activities as the governing party of Ukraine, as well as to help it explain better its position on the Yulia Tymoshenko case."

One of his staff said it was hired "several weeks ago."

Its task...