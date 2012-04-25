Ad
Greece's central bank says the austerity course must be maintained or the country risks exiting the euro (Photo: YoungJ523)

Greek central bank chief warns of euro exit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greece's central bank governor said his country would have to leave the eurozone if politicians do not stick to the austerity programme after elections due to take place on 6 May.

"What is at stake is the choice between an orderly, albeit painstaking, effort to reconstruct the economy within the euro area, with the support of our partners, or a disorderly economic and social regression, taking the country several decades back, and eventually driving it out of the euro area and the Europ...

