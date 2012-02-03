Berlin digs in heels on extra €15bn for Greece

Germany has ruled out any extra contribution from national governments or the European Central Bank (ECB) to the second Greek bail-out - as requested by the Greek government. Meanwhile, sources close to the negotiations speak of a €15bn funding gap.

"Greece needs a debt restructuring of 50 percent on the bonds held by private investors. It does not need any supplementary contributions from the public sector," German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble said Thursday on N-TV, a German news...