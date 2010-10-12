Ad
Italian energy firm Eni at work in the Black Sea. The company, which has close ties to Russia, is likely to take part in the Enex consortium (Photo: eni.com)

Belgian firm planning surprise twist in Nabucco story

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A little-known Belgian businessman says his company is poised to clinch a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) deal with Turkmenistan in November in a potential setback for the EU's Nabucco and Russia's South Stream pipeline projects.

Not many people in EU circles have heard of Koen Minne, a softly-spoken 40-year-old Belgian lawyer who is the CEO of the Brussels-based engineering firm Enex and who also holds the post of Honorary Consul of Turkmenistan to Belgium and the EU.

Speaking in an...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

