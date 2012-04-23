Belgium urges EU-wide probe into activities of Syrian diplomats

Belgium has asked EU countries to investigate whether Syrian diplomats are making threats against opposition members inside Europe.
Michel Malherbe, a spokesman for Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders, told this website the minister has "consulted EU partners about their relationship with Syrian embassies."
He noted that in Belgium "the matter is being dealt with by State Security" and that "contacts with other EU countries are conducted at the same level."
Giving weig...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
