Eurozone ministers postpone Greek deal

Eurozone countries have again postponed the new Greek bail-out despite the country's looming bankruptcy, with a meeting of finance ministers on Wednesday (15 February) downgraded to a conference call, pending more spending cuts by Athens and written pledges from Greek politicians.



Despite the Greek parliament having approved a €3.2 billion austerity plan on Sunday, "further technical work...is needed in a number of areas, including the closure of the fiscal gap of €325 million euro in 201...