Pinxten (l) is a Belgian former politician (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ex-EU auditor in 'abuse of assets' scandal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A former member of the European Court of Auditors is under investigation for having allegedly misspent some €500,000 of taxpayer money on travel expenses and other items.

Olaf, the EU's anti-fraud office, handed over its findings on Karel Pinxten, a Belgian national, to both the European Court of Auditors and the Grand Duchy judicial authorities on Tuesday (11 July), EUobserver has learned.

"The Olaf investigation found abuse of the European Court of Auditors assets, as well as in...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

