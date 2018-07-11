Ex-EU auditor in 'abuse of assets' scandal

A former member of the European Court of Auditors is under investigation for having allegedly misspent some €500,000 of taxpayer money on travel expenses and other items.

Olaf, the EU's anti-fraud office, handed over its findings on Karel Pinxten, a Belgian national, to both the European Court of Auditors and the Grand Duchy judicial authorities on Tuesday (11 July), EUobserver has learned.

"The Olaf investigation found abuse of the European Court of Auditors assets, as well as in...