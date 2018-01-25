UK gets more EU migrant cash than any other member state

The EU has given Britain more money from a migration management fund than any other member state, most of which it then used to eject failed asylum seekers.

Despite Italy and Greece having received the vast majority of arrivals over the years, with Germany settling some one million plus asylum-seekers, the UK still managed to secure a far bigger chunk from the EU purse.

The money, or just over €3 billion, comes from the EU's asylum, migration and integration fund (Amif) and covers...