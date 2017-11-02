Ad
euobserver
EU commissionner Frans Timmermans paying homage to Daphne Caruana Galizia in Brussels on 17 October (Photo: European Commission)

Media bosses demand EU push Malta on journalist killing

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[Updated on 3 November at 7.40] Directors of eight media groups in Europe and the US have called on the European Commission to use "all powers" to push for a full and independent investigation into the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"We ask that you use your office to engage the Maltese government in urgent dialogue to ensure that it is aware of its obligations as a member of the European Union to uphold the rule of law, and to maintain press freedom and free expre...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Malta in shock after car bomb kills crusading journalist
EU washes hands of Malta 'assassination' probe
EU commissionner Frans Timmermans paying homage to Daphne Caruana Galizia in Brussels on 17 October (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections