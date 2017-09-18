Ad
Christina Figueres (c) when she was still chairing the UN's climate forum (Photo: Violaine Martin / UNFCCC)

Former UN climate chief says US will still leave Paris accord

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A former top climate official of the United Nations said on Monday (18 September) that she thinks the United States will still leave the Paris agreement, despite comments made over the weekend that suggested otherwise.

"Honestly, I have no idea where the rumour mill started that the US would perhaps not pull out of the Paris agreement," Christina Figueres told European journalists in Brussels.

"I read that news and I went: complete rumour. But in a world of post-truth it's very di...

