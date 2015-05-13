Bulgaria sends army to Macedonia border

Bulgaria has sent soldiers to its border with Macedonia, where a political crisis is brewing after violence which claimed 22 lives last weekend, Bulgarian PM Boiko Borisov told parliament on Wednesday (13 May).
The measure is meant to stop a possible wave of refugees from the smaller south-western neighbour with which Bulgaria shares centuries of dramatic history and still has unresolved issues.
The troops are also preparing to prevent potential terrorist attacks, Borisov said.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here