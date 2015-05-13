Ad
euobserver
Borisov: 'The military are at the border in case ... God forbid, things in Macedonia worsen' (Photo: 7armyjmtc)

Bulgaria sends army to Macedonia border

EU Political
by Veselin Zhelev, Sofia,

Bulgaria has sent soldiers to its border with Macedonia, where a political crisis is brewing after violence which claimed 22 lives last weekend, Bulgarian PM Boiko Borisov told parliament on Wednesday (13 May).

The measure is meant to stop a possible wave of refugees from the smaller south-western neighbour with which Bulgaria shares centuries of dramatic history and still has unresolved issues.

The troops are also preparing to prevent potential terrorist attacks, Borisov said.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Migration threatens demographic balance, says Bulgarian PM
Borisov: 'The military are at the border in case ... God forbid, things in Macedonia worsen' (Photo: 7armyjmtc)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections