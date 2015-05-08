Migration, tax rulings, and Dalli this WEEK

Top officials in Brussels over the weekend will praise the founding of the Union just as Britain’s election result throws into question its future relations with the EU.
The weekend events mark both the end of the Second World War and the 65th anniversary of the Schuman declaration on Saturday (9 May).
But the celebrations come on the heels of an upsurge in fighting in Ukraine, a spiraling humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean, and continued economic and social upheaval in Gree...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
