euobserver
Greece's growth forecast have been downgraded because of political uncertainties and lack of consumer confidence. (Photo: YoungJ523)

EU set for economic growth, but Greece to suffer downturn

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission published optimistic but cautious economic forecasts on Tuesday (5 May), upgrading the bloc’s growth prospects for this year but keeping them unchanged for next year.

According to the Spring forecast, the eurozone economy should grow by 1.5% in 2015, instead of the 1.3% projected in the Winter forecast, and 1.9% in 2016.

The EU's overall growth is now predicted to reach 1.8% in 2015, instead of 1.7%, and 2.1% in 2016.

"Economic spring is with us. Rec...

Green Economy

Green Economy
euobserver

