Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants

The Basque government in northern Spain has offered to host some of the 600 migrants rescued by the Aquarius humanitarian ship.
The boat was left in a legal impasse after picking up the migrants in waters off Libya. It had been refused permission to dock in either Italy or Malta - forcing the European Commission earlier Monday to call on parties to recognise the "humanitarian imperative" of helping those aboard.
Inigo Ukrullu, th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.