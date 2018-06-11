Ad
euobserver
The migrants were rescued by the SOS Mediterranee NGO before being put on the Aquarius ship, which will dock in Valencia, Spain (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Exclusive

Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, BILBAO,

The Basque government in northern Spain has offered to host some of the 600 migrants rescued by the Aquarius humanitarian ship.

The boat was left in a legal impasse after picking up the migrants in waters off Libya. It had been refused permission to dock in either Italy or Malta - forcing the European Commission earlier Monday to call on parties to recognise the "humanitarian imperative" of helping those aboard.

Inigo Ukrullu, th...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Tags

