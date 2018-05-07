Linking EU funds to 'rule of law' is innovative - but vague

Should the EU, which is built on the rule of law, tolerate member states that violate this core value?
The answer is 'no' based on the European Commission's new proposal to tie funding to the rule of law.
The West's most powerful ideas in humankind's march toward political empowerment and equality are under threat. Concepts such as separation of powers, independent institutions, and the rule of law that were proselytised to de...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.