Time for EU to take charge of global health research agenda

This week the world celebrates World Malaria Day, a time to take stock of progress to date, much of which has been made possible through investments by the EU, a world leader in development aid.
Thousands of lives have been saved.
And yet, we cannot afford to be complacent - on malaria, or other global health challenges.
Malaria still kills 445,000 people around the world, not to mention the burden of HIV & A...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Renate Baehr, executive director, Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevoelkerung (DSW), Hester Kuipers, executive director Europe, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), Claire Wingfield, Senior Policy Officer, PATH
Renate Baehr, executive director, Deutsche Stiftung Weltbevoelkerung (DSW), Hester Kuipers, executive director Europe, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), Claire Wingfield, Senior Policy Officer, PATH