'We can expect some kind of escalation on the fire line before the elections,' Ukrainian lieutenant general Serhiy Nayev said (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, BRUSSELS, KIEV, and KRAMATORSK,

Europe has stepped up pressure on Russia to free Ukrainian sailors, amid concern of a potential flare-up in the four-year old conflict.

"We expect Russia to immediately and unconditionally release the 24 captured Ukrainian sailors," the EU's ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer, told Russian deputy foreign minister Aleksandr Grushko in Moscow on Wednesday (30 January).

The EU also "expects Russia to ensure unhindered and free passage [for ships] through the Kerch Strait to and fro...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

