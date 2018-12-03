Ad
The US-accredited programs will move to Vienna, while CEU will keep its Budapest campus (Photo: CEU Hungary)

Soros' university forced out of Budapest, despite EU pledges

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Budapest-based Central European University, founded by US billionaire George Soros in 1991, said on Monday (3 December) it had been forced out of Hungary, after months of uncertainty.

CEU president and rector Michael Ignatieff called the move an "arbitrary eviction" that is a "flagrant violation of academic freedom" and threatened rule of law.

He also confirmed at a press conference in Budapest that CEU will move its US-accredited programs to Vienna from next September.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

The US-accredited programs will move to Vienna, while CEU will keep its Budapest campus (Photo: CEU Hungary)

