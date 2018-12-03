Soros' university forced out of Budapest, despite EU pledges

The Budapest-based Central European University, founded by US billionaire George Soros in 1991, said on Monday (3 December) it had been forced out of Hungary, after months of uncertainty.

CEU president and rector Michael Ignatieff called the move an "arbitrary eviction" that is a "flagrant violation of academic freedom" and threatened rule of law.

He also confirmed at a press conference in Budapest that CEU will move its US-accredited programs to Vienna from next September.