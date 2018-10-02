Shooting the messenger: EU must respond to Hungary's lies

It's been a couple of weeks since the European Parliament (EP) voted to start a political sanctions process against Hungary's government as a result of its sustained assault on democratic institutions in the country.
But the Hungarian government's furious response to the decision and its anger at those involved and those it blames for the result shows no sign of abating.\n \nSoon after the vote, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban used his bi-weekly morning time slot on state-controll...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.