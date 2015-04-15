Ad
Memorial events include a torchlit march to the genocide museum in Yerevan (Photo: DziDzernagapert)

MEPs to call for EU-wide recognition of Armenia genocide

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Parliament is to urge Turkey to “come to terms with its past” on the “Armenian Genocide” 100 years after it took place.

The joint text - agreed by parliament groups on Tuesday (14 April) ahead of a vote in Brussels on Wednesday - also calls on “those EU member states that have not yet done so and EU institutions to recognise it”.

It says Turkey should “start a genuinely transparent public debate with a view to recognising the genocide”.

It also says Turkey sh...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

