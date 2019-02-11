Ad
Cathedral in Iasi, the largest historic Orthodox church in Romania (Photo: Wikimedia)

Romania enlists priests to promote euro switchover plan

by CRISTIAN GHERASIM, Bucharest,
Priests are to be assigned to help inform Romanian citizens about entering the eurozone, according to a National Plan to Adopt the Euro Currency prepared by the government in Bucharest in the autumn and last week released to the public.

This religious-political communication strategy will begin some 12 months prior to the official joini...

