NGO Mediterranean rescue standoff exposes EU rift

The Netherlands on Wednesday (3 January) said it was willing to take in some of the migrants stuck on a NGO boat in the Mediterranean - if other EU states are willing to do the same.

Some 32 migrants are on the Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3, currently moored off the coast of Malta after having been rescued late December near the Libyan coast.

The Dutch offer highlights an ongoing debate among entrenched EU states unwilling to coordinate sea rescues, as migrants and refugees seek safet...