Ad
euobserver
President Xi Jinping. In 2019, the Chinese economy will have to cope with great international uncertainty and even more extraordinary market volatility (Photo: UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office)

Analysis

China's 2019 growth outlook

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Dan Steinbock, Singapore,

Amid the Christmas meltdown, the Dow Jones plunged to less than 22,000, the lowest since September 2017.

Thereafter, it soared over 1,000 points; the biggest single-day point gain ever.

Nevertheless, it has declined 4,000 points in two months.

It is this historical market volatility associated with the Trump administration that now overshadows world economy and China.

In recent weeks, the US economy has become increasingly exposed to policy mistakes and drastic mar...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

EU and China perform tricky diplomatic dance
An open China brings opportunities to Europe
Interpol, China and the EU
EU and US should hold back China, Trump envoy says
President Xi Jinping. In 2019, the Chinese economy will have to cope with great international uncertainty and even more extraordinary market volatility (Photo: UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections