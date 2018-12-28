New 'EU presidents' strangling free press

Government attacks on free press, including police beatings, tax-related harassment, and threats of fines, have put an additional question mark over Romania's capability to be the EU's next presidency, a leading NGO has indicated.

"Romania's press freedom [is] in free fall as it takes over [the] EU presidency," Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based NGO, said on Thursday (27 December).

"We urge [Romania's] authorities to demonstrate responsibility by preventing any furt...