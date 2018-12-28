New 'EU presidents' strangling free press

Government attacks on free press, including police beatings, tax-related harassment, and threats of fines, have put an additional question mark over Romania's capability to be the EU's next presidency, a leading NGO has indicated.
"Romania's press freedom [is] in free fall as it takes over [the] EU presidency," Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based NGO, said on Thursday (27 December).
"We urge [Romania's] authorities to demonstrate responsibility by preventing any furt...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
