The Guido mine in the Polish region Silesia, no longer operational and now hosting a museum (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland)

Poland will burn coal beyond 2050, says local politician

by Peter Teffer, Katowice, Poland,

Poland will not have stopped burning coal for energy production by 2050, a senior local politician predicted in an interview with EUobserver.

Witold Stepien, 'marshal' (a Polish local government term for head) of the Lodz region from 2010 until last month, told EUobserver that while he thought Poland would have "considerably less coal" in its energy mix by 2050, it will not have completely phased it out.

"I don't think by 2050 we can eliminate the use of coal to zero," Stepien tol...

