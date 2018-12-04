Ad
Dmitris Avramopoulos: 'Member states would be expected to pledge on a voluntary basis.' (Photo: © European Union , 2018 / Photo: Lukasz Kobus)

EU Commission floats 'Plan B' on blocked asylum reform

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed a new measure "to bridge" the deadlock over the key EU asylum reform, known as the Dublin regulation.

The reforms have been stalemated for the past two years and evaded any solution, given the mandatory nature of its proposal to distribute asylum seekers across EU states, which several countries have point-blank refused.

But on Tuesday (4 December), the commission declared EU states could now volunteer their pledges on taking in asylum seekers ...

Migration

