EU Commission floats 'Plan B' on blocked asylum reform

The European Commission has proposed a new measure "to bridge" the deadlock over the key EU asylum reform, known as the Dublin regulation.
The reforms have been stalemated for the past two years and evaded any solution, given the mandatory nature of its proposal to distribute asylum seekers across EU states, which several countries have point-blank refused.
But on Tuesday (4 December), the commission declared EU states could now volunteer their pledges on taking in asylum seekers ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
