US invites EU to blacklist Russian oligarchs

The EU should consider blacklisting more Russian oligarchs in line with a US sanctions review, a senior US diplomat has said.

"It's important Russia sees that this isn't a static issue and every one is just moving on. It's a dynamic issue and the costs for Russia will continue to rise if they don't get serious about trying to bring about peace in Ukraine," Kurt Volker, the US envoy on the Ukraine conflict, said.

"Russia is not changing its position at all, which is why we need t...