Volker (r) with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: nat.int)

US invites EU to blacklist Russian oligarchs

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should consider blacklisting more Russian oligarchs in line with a US sanctions review, a senior US diplomat has said.

"It's important Russia sees that this isn't a static issue and every one is just moving on. It's a dynamic issue and the costs for Russia will continue to rise if they don't get serious about trying to bring about peace in Ukraine," Kurt Volker, the US envoy on the Ukraine conflict, said.

"Russia is not changing its position at all, which is why we need t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

