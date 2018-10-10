MEP proposes €1bn for NGOs supporting 'EU values'

The MEP tasked with setting the European Parliament's position on the EU's planned support for NGOs has proposed a billion-euro program for promoting democratic values and civil society.
The effort is part of the EU's next long-term budget, set to start from 2021, which is under discussion among member states and the parliament.
The EU Commission in May in its budget plan proposed to bundle together some existing programs und...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
