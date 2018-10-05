Ad
Dutch authorities are refusing Polish arrest warrant requests (Photo: banspy)

Dutch refuse Polish arrest warrant over judicial fears

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Dutch court is refusing to send a suspect to Poland following a warrant for his arrest given Warsaw's shaky judicial system.

The Amsterdam-based court on Thursday (4 October) said the Polish national, suspected of dealing drugs, is not guaranteed a fair trial in Poland.

"The court found that recent major changes to the Polish judicial system endanger the independence of the courts in that country," it said,

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

