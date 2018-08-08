10 years on: Russia's occupation of Georgian territory

Ten years after the brief Russia-Georgia war, Moscow continues to be in breach of its international obligations.

Russia has not only failed to implement key elements of the six-point ceasefire agreement brokered by then–French president Nicolas Sarkozy in August 2008, it has also consolidated its presence in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The Russian military has not withdrawn to the positions they held before hostilities began.

Access to the occupi...