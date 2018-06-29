Poland's rule of law centre of attention This WEEK

The EU spotlight will be on Poland in the first week of July.

On Tuesday (3 July), a highly-controversial reform of the country' judiciary will come into force.

The change has been criticised from Brussels and other EU countries, but Poland's right-wing government maintains that it is a necessary update of communist-era laws.

Under the new law, 27 of Poland's 72 Supreme Court judges may be forced to retire in a move which critics have said will put the eastern EU member's ...