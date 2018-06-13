Ad
euobserver
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte accused Emmanuel Macron of 'hypocrisy' (Photo: quirinale.it)

Macron butts heads with Italian populists on migration

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has butted heads with Italy's populists on migration, while the European Commission watches from the sidelines.

Rome's decision to block women, children, and injured people from care in Italy earlier this week flagrantly disregarded the law of the sea, which says that "in cases of distress, those with the nearest coastline have a responsibility to respond", French president Emmanuel Macron's spokesman said on Tuesday (12 June).

There was also "a degree of cynicism and irr...

Migration

